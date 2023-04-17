From TONY JOHN, Port Harcourt

The lawmaker representing Khana/Gokana Federal Constituency, Dumnamene Dekor, has dedicated his re-election into the House of Representatives to God and Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike.

After a peaceful supplementary election in two wards for the House of Representatives namely: Bua Sogho Ward 4 and Bua Bangha Ward 7 in Khana Local Government Area of Rivers State, on Saturday, Dekor, who contested on the platform of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP), polled a total of 18,641 votes to defeat his closest rival, and candidate of the Social Democratic Party (SDP), Friday Nke-ee, who scored 10,165 votes.

According to the result which was announced by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) Returning Officer, Professor Kingsley Owete, in Bori, headquarters of Khana Local Government Area, the candidate of All Progressives Congress (APC) polled 9,825, Accord, 3,366; Labour Party, 2,285; ADC, 964; APP, 721 while those of NNPP and NRM received 205 and 109 votes respectively.

The returning officer for the constituency election, Professor Owete, after announcing the performance of the various candidates in the election said “The PDP candidate, Dumnamene Dekor having satisfied the requirements of the law is hereby declared the winner and is returned elected”.

Addressing a crowd of party supporters, friends and admirers shortly after he was declared winner, Dekor thanked the people of Khana/Gokana Federal Constituency for their confidence in him and mandate to continue to represent them at the House of Representatives.

Amid jubilation, Dekor declared: “First and foremost, I dedicate this victory to the Almighty God who kept us alive to see this day. Let me also thank and dedicate this victory to His Excellency, Chief (Barr) Nyesom Ezenwo Wike for his unalloyed support from the very beginning to this moment.”

The federal lawmaker assured his constituents that the opportunity given to him would not be treated with levity, and promised to improve on what he had done for them within the past years.

Dekor was, however, worried at the level of desperation some persons would go to blackmail others to attain their selfish interests.

The federal lawmaker who chairs the House Committee on Host Communities at the Green Chamber, reiterated that he had never said that Ogoni man is not ripe to be governor of Rivers State.

“This cheap blackmail is the handiwork of enemies of Ogoniland. I would never say such a thing because I know that even me, I’m ripe and even overripe to be President of this country.”

He advised those using blackmail and cheap propaganda for selfish political gains to turn a new leaf.

Dekor, who was a former Deputy Speaker of the Rivers State House of Assembly as well as ex-Commissioner of Works, promised that with God’s grace upon him, he would serve his constituents better.