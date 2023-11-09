From Jude Chinedu, Enugu

The Labour Party presidential candidate, Peter Obi, has faulted the supplementary budget signed into law by President Bola Tinubu, saying that it shows how insensitive and uncaring his government is to the plight of the masses.

Obi who made the observation in a post on his verified X handle (formerly known as Twitter) said that there were pressing issues relating to national welfare which were totally ignored in the budget in favour of trivial matters like the purchase of presidential yatch, renovation of presidential lodge and purchase of luxury vehicles.

He said: “A supplementary budget is a budget made for very important national welfare needs of the people which were not captured originally in the main budget, or do not have adequate funding.

“Admittedly, some items in the current budget may not have taken into consideration the needs of a new administration, but it is expected that a supplementary budget this late in the financial year should reflect mostly urgent items of national welfare.

“Sadly, the most pressing national needs and emergencies have not featured in the supplementary budget that was just announced by the government. For example, the United Nations and World Food Programme have recently alerted that up to 6.5 million Nigerians will go hungry next year.

“This number is largely from among citizens in Sokoto, Adamawa, Borno, Yobe, and Zamfara States. A caring Government in order to plan for the mitigation of such pending catastrophe can request for supplementary budget provisions to cushion those under threat.

“No item of urgent social welfare has yet featured in the supplementary budget being orchestrated by this government. Instead, the items being made to dominate public discourse on the budget include a mysterious Presidential Yacht, Presidential Jets,the furnishing of already lavishly furnished presidential quarters and offices, fleets of luxury SUVs etc.

“This portrays a Government that is totally uncaring and insensitive to the suffering of the majority, and indifferent to the mood of the nation.

“The government’s overall attitude does not indicate that it is aware that the country is in a huge crisis, nor is the government in tune with the plight of the generality of our people. Even worse is the fact that most of the funding for these profligate expenditures will be largely borrowed.

“The least that Nigerians expect from the government at this difficult moment is empathy and realism, not lavish indulgence.”