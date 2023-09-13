The Nigeria Football Federation has mandated its Technical Committee to hold discussions with Super Falcons’ Head Coach, Randy Waldrum, with a view to extending the latter’s contract with the NFF.

Waldrum steered the nine-time African champions to the Round of 16 at the FIFA Women’s World Cup finals in Australia and New Zealand, with the Super Falcons unbeaten in regulation time in any of their four matches, before a penalty shootout defeat by England.

“We have given the Technical Committee the go-ahead to hold talks with Randy Waldrum as we consider an extension of his current contract with the NFF. They have to do this quickly as the team has a Women Africa Cup of Nations qualifying match next week.

“The man has done well by leading the team to an impressive outing at the FIFA World Cup,” NFF President, Ibrahim Musa Gusau, said on Tuesday.

Waldrum signed a two-year contract with Africa’s darling women’s team in 2021, during which he led them to qualify for the 2022 Women Africa Cup of Nations in Morocco and the FIFA Women’s World Cup in Down Under.

Playing in Australia, the Super Falcons held Olympic champions Canada to a scoreless draw in Melbourne, defeated co-hosts Australia 3-2 in Brisbane and were again held scoreless by Republic of Ireland. In the Round of 16, they had the better of the game but it ended scoreless in regulation and extra time, forcing the encounter into a penalty shootout in which the Falcons were second best.