Nigeria and Napoli striker Victor Osimhen scored a hat trick in Super Eagles 60 win over Sao Tome and Principe in the 2023 AFCON Qualifiers encounter played at the Nest of Champions in Uyo, Akwa Ibom State on Sunday.

Osimhen opened scoring for Nigeria in the 13th minute of the game and added two more goals the 69th and 79th minutes of the game.

Ademola Lookman, Taiwo Awoniyi and Samuel Chukwueze contributed a goal each in the 27th, 51st and 84th minutes to seal victory for Nigeria.

The victory seals the 2013 AFCON winner’s place as the best-ranked team in their qualifying group with 15 points, 5 points more than Guinea-Bissau who still have a game to play.

Nigeria will know their group stage opponents on October 12 when the draw for the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations is made.