Sundry Markets Limited (SML), has launched entrepreneurship programme that focuses on nurturing entrepreneurial mindset among secondary school children across the country.

Head Marketing, SML, Timothy Ogbemi Abati, said in a statement that the ground breaking launch of the programme which held at the corporate headquarters of the company last weekend in Port Harcourt, the Rivers State capital was organized in commemoration of 2023 edition of Children’s Day celebration and in fulfillment of the company’s corporate social responsibility effort.

The statement said that the initiative is designed to inspire young Nigerians to pursue their dream career beyond the four walls of the classroom.

“It is quite an impressive journey for MarketSquare and Sundry Markets Limited , because our company has grown over the years and what is important to us now is how to positively impact the society more,’’ Chief Financial Officer of SML, Chuka Osigwe, said in an interview with journalists.

Osigwe, who represented the Managing Director of the company, Ebele Eunwa at the occasion, disclosed to the participants that SML at inception started selling great brands to customers from a single store but now operates out of 22 stores located in major cities and towns across the country.

“The Founder and Managing Director of or company, Ebele Enunwa, started from the scratch and he recognizes the importance of creating more entrepreneurs in the society for the development of the economy. He understands that the best way to achieve it is by catching them young. That is why SML developed MarketSquare Young Entreprenuership Programme (YEP),’’ Osigwe said. He admonished parents not to under rate the talents their children carry but instead help nurture their passions so they could confidently be the best they can be.

According to the statement, junior secondary school children from five schools within Port Harcourt metropolis participated at the occasion and were exposed to the world of practical business.

In an idea mapping session, the statement said the children were thought self awareness and practical steps to achieve life goals.

“The children toured Sundry Markets head office to see how a business is managed to succeed on a day to day basis. They were also conducted round MarketSquare superstore branch in Port Harcourt to understand the operations of a modern retail outlet,’’ the statement said adding that the programme would be holding quarterly and expanded to accommodate more schools in the company’s areas of operation.

Established in 2015, Marketsquare offers a fulfilling shopping experience providing wide variety of products and a delightful selection of sensations with everything within reach’’ the statement said.