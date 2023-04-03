From Scholastica Onyeka, Makurdi

Gunmen suspected to be herdsmen militia have reportedly invaded a vigil ground at Christians Pentecostal Church at Akenawe, Tswarev in Ukemberagya/Tswarev council ward of Logo Local Government Area of Benue state, killed one person and abducted four other worshippers.

Our correspondent gathered that the gunmen invaded the church at about at the early hours of Sunday, whike the members were having a vigil Mass, opened fire on them killed a young, butchered many and took away others including the resident pastor.

A community leader and President, Gaambe-Tiev Youths Association (GYA), Dr Hemen Terkimbi, disclosed that one person was killed in the process of the attack, five people sustained various degrees of machete injuries while four other worshippers including the resident pastor, Rev. Pastor. Gwadue Kwaghtyo, still missing as at the time of filing this report

He stated that those who sustained severe injuries including Acting Kindered Head of Akemkpa, Zaki Tyokase Ingyutu who was wounded on the head, are currently receiving treatments at different hospitals in Ugba and Anyiim areas of Logo LGA.

Dr Hemen Terkimbi described the attack as barbaric which must be condemned in strong terms.

He said it is unfortunate that innocent defenseless worshippers could be attacked by heartless persons while worshipping God on such a Holy day.

Dr Hemen called on security personnel to comb all nooks and crannies of the areas to ensure that the attackers are arrested to face the wrath of the law.

When contacted, the Police Public Relations Officer, Benue State command, SP Catherine Anene, could not be reached as he did not pick calls made to her phone.

Meanwhile, the Chairman of Logo LGA, Mrs Salome Tor, has confirmed the incident.

Speaking on phone, the Chairman said the incident happened in the early hours of Sunday.

According to her, “A Church in one of the wards went for a vigil and as they were praying, they were surrounded by the herders.”

She said the herdsmen militia killed one boy; a child, kidnapped three people, and butchered two others with machete.

“A child was killed and three people taken away,” she said.