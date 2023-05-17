The Prelate Emeritus of the Methodist Church of Nigeria, and first black President of the World Methodist Council (WMC), Dr. Sunday Coffie Mbang,has died.

He was 86.

The first President, Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) of Methodist Church extraction, according to family sources, died Tuesday night in his sleep after a brief illness.

“The late Prelate Emeritus, has not been out for any public function of late, but preferred to receive some important visitors including his best friend, and former President Olusegun Obasanjo, who was one of his few close associates that visited him two weeks ago for prayers and blessings,” a family member, who preferred anonymity said.