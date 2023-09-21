– Devt is my priority- Diri

From Femi Folaranmi, Yenagoa

The Sultan of Sokoto, His Eminence Muhammad Sa’ad Abubakar III, has called on Nigerians to see their diversity as their strength as the country is stronger together as one indivisible entity.

The monarch stated this on Thursday while commissioning a 10.2km Glory Drive dual carriageway project initiated by Governor Douye Diri administration.

According to him those struggling for leadership positions should not force themselves on the people as it is only God that gives power and can also take it away without notice.

He said: “Somebody will wonder why bringing somebody far away from Sokoto to Bayelsa to Commission a road project, there are too many things there to talk about if we have to spend a whole day to talk about it, one; it is not just a road but very iconic and historical road, and it takes long time and a lot of money to build.

“There is a need for us to be together as one big family, why bring somebody far away from Sokoto to Bayelsa, because this is one Nigeria, we are stronger together, our diversity is our strength, we are all here today as one family, different tribes, but we are all together and when a leader is doing right thing, you will see it through the faces and action of the followers, and I believe the governor is doing the right thing.

“I pray the governor of Bayelsa State does more for the people of the state, work for the people who put you in leadership positions and not for them to work for you, you are their servant and they are not your servants.

“So I want to call on the people of Bayelsa to continue to show support, pray for the leaders, when a leader is doing well, support him so that he will do more, when he is doing wrong please correct him, don’t think because he is your leader, he cannot be corrected, nobody is above mistake, leaders make mistakes more than the followers because they are on top there and thing they in in comfort zone.

“I want to assure you that the governor will do much more and will be part of the success story of the future of Bayelsa State, so that when the history of Bayelsa is written and name of Douye Diri is written, they will say yes, one time he brought the Sultan of Sokoto, who is by the grace of God the chairman of National Council of Traditional Rulers, who happened to be by the grace of God the leader of the million of Muslims in Nigeria and sub saharan Africa and who by the grace of God the co-chairman of Nigeria inter-religious Council which we are teaming up with Christian leaders to make peace prevail in our communities.

Diri in his welcome address while reiterating that his administration does not play politics with development, noted that the road was completed for use by the people.

He stated that the road was conceived, when former President Goodluck Jonathan administration in the State, but was abandoned until he took over as Governor in 2020.