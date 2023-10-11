From Fred Ezeh, Abuja

Sultan of Sokoto, Alhaji Sa’ad Abubakar, has solicited additional support of traditional leaders in northern Nigeria to the efforts of the Federal Government to improve on the health care of the people in the region particularly the services that are being accessed at the Primary Health Care (PHCs).

Sultan who spoke at the third quarterly review meeting of the Northern Traditional Leaders Committee (NTLC) on PHC delivery held in Abuja, on Wednesday, acknowledged the role of the traditional leaders in the fight against polio and other communicable diseases leveraging the loyalty and respect they command in the society.

He appealed that they double their efforts and support to the government to ensure improve access to PHCs, immunization services as well as other health care services that are obtained at the PHCs particularly immunization services.

NTLC Chairman, Alhaji Sama’ila Muhammad Mera, in his remarks, confirmed that the traditional leaders in northern Nigeria were instrumental to the turning of the fortunes of the Federal Government in its drive to disrupt and eliminate the spread of Polio Virus from the region and the Nation at large.

He further explained that the essence of the meeting was to review all the PHC activities conducted from July to October 2023 by NPHCDA in the region. “It’s also an opportunity for us to assess our progress, identify areas of improvement, and chart a course for the future.

“Undoubtedly, the challenges we face in the healthcare sector are complex, but with collective efforts and strategic partnerships, we would overcome them and build a healthier and more prosperous nation. We have more than 10 vaccination related activities in the period under review.”

He, thus encouraged the traditional leaders at the meeting to freely share experiences, exchange knowledge, and develop innovative solutions that will have a lasting impact on the health and wellbeing of northern Nigeria.

Executive Director, NPHCDA, Dr. Faisal Shuaib, in his remarks, appreciated the support of the traditional leaders so far in providing PHC services to the rural communities.

He announced that all is set for the launch of Human Papilloma Virus (HPV) vaccine on 24th October, 2023, and its introduction into the routine immunization programmes in Nigeria, thus soliciting the support of the traditional leaders to ensure the success of the exercise.

He said: “We are embarking on a comprehensive campaign to introduce HPV vaccines in schools and healthcare centers. This endeavour represents a giant stride in our ongoing mission to safeguard the health and future of our nation’s youth.

“The inclusion of HPV vaccines in our vaccination programmes promises to bestow immeasurable benefits upon public health. However, the introduction of the vaccine is only one prong out of the three pronged approach to eliminate HPV and reduce morbidity and mortality from cervical caner. The other two prong involves early screening and quality management.”

Minister of Health, Prof. Ali Pate, in his remarks, appreciated the efforts put in so far in the last 14 years of NTLC existence which has resulted in improved PHC services across northern Nigeria.

He promised to mobilize more support for the NTLC and NPHCDA to ensure that the health of Nigerian children are strengthened through safe immunization and other health care services that are provided at the PHCs.