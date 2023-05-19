From Fred Ezeh, Abuja

Sultan of Sokoto, Alhaji Sa’ad Abubakar III, has described the resurgence of insecurity across the country as unfortunate and alarming.

The frontline religious leader and co-chair of the Nigeria Inter-Religious Council (NIREC), who spoke at the second quarterly meeting of the organisation in Abuja, yesterday, noted that throughout the campaigns which culminated in the general election of February 25 and March 18, there were no cases of insecurity.

“Suddenly after the elections, killings have continued across Niger, Plateau, Kaduna and other places. These killings are definitely not related to religion but activities of some set of uninformed people.

Imagine a situation where bandits would invade a community, kill people and destroy their properties, with little or no resistance from the security officials only for the security officials to appear long after the attacks and perhaps, to mock the people or look at the ashes of destroyed items.

“Few days ago, it was reported that some United States embassy staff were killed and burnt in Anambra State. That’s barbaric and shouldn’t have happened because there’s not justification for that.”

On the theme of the programme, “Media and effective nation building,” the Sultan stressed that the Fourth Estate of the Real is a critical stakeholders in nation-building, hence should be involved in all activities and programmes of governments.

“The media played different role in the 2023 elections. The media will also pay crucial role in the coming administration. So, we expect to hear from the media professionals on their challenges and expectations, and pass the message to the incoming government,” he said.

In his remarks, President, Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) and co-chair of NIREC, Archbishop Daniel Okoh, challenged media professionals to see their jobs as a calling and not a profession that guarantees access to riches and fame.

“This is the attitude that will help them eschew selfishness and work for the good and development of Nigeria.

He maintained that the media professionals have the power and platform to cause and end crisis, and also have enough information to set different religions and ethnic nationalities on a collusion, hence the need for the professionals to understand the situation in Nigeria.

He commended the media professionals who never compromised quality and truth in their work, particularly during the just concluded general elections.

Secretary to Government of the Federation (SGF), Boss Mustapha, in his remarks, explained that NIREC is the body saddled with the responsibility of providing leadership for the religious institutions in the country towards a harmonious and peaceful coexistence of the citizenry.

He said the blueprint and terms of reference of NIREC provide the space and capacity that can give Nigeria a national renaissance and peaceful coexistence.

“If God entrusted the deliverance of Nigeria into the hands of Christians and Muslims, then failure to entrench peace in the nation would be akin to failing God.

“I pray that God should continue to guide the leadership of NIREC with a united mission and sincerity of purpose to achieve the mandate for which it was established.”

He appreciated the unflinching support he received from the traditional and religious leaders over the years he served as SGF which resulted in appreciable growth and development of Nigeria’s democracy.

He suggested that more should still be done, especially in the key areas of effective and investigative reportage that promotes peace and unity among and between members of the various religious and ethnic groups in the country.