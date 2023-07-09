By Christy Anyanwu

Most women don’t experiment on classic hairstyles during the rainy season. First, you tend to cover up with a shower cap or umbrella all the time. But sometimes you just have to flaunt your hair due to your kind of work or the occasion you probably would want to attend.

Here are basic hairstyles that suit the rainy season.

High ponytails, half buns, topknots, knotted ponytails, added texture, braided bangs, banded ponytails, chunky side braids, crown braids, added hair scarves, and French twists are all fun ways to do your hair on a rainy day.