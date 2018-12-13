“She blew up herself and was torn to pieces,” said resident Abubakar Saleh about the suicide bomber to the Daily Sun.

Timothy Olanrewaju, Maiduguri

A suicide bomber suspected to be a Boko Haram terrorist has detonated explosives at Kaleri, a restive area near Maiduguri, killing herself in the process.

The lone female bomber sneaked into Kaleri area near Maiduguri on Wednesday night.

“She blew up herself and was torn to pieces,” said resident Abubakar Saleh about the suicide bomber to the Daily Sun.

Police Commissioner, Borno State Command, Damian Chukwu, confirmed the incident to the media. He said only the lone bomber was killed in the blast.

Maiduguri and its environs have experienced relative peace in recent times from the activities of suicide bombers. Police have, however, warned residents to remain vigilant and be security conscious.