From Okwe Obi, Abuja

The National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) has disclosed that 2,518 evacuated Nigerians have arrived the country from the Republic of Sudan.

Its Director General, Mustapha Ahmed, at a press briefing yesterday in Abuja, said they were airlifted in 15 flights.

He said 23 of the evacuees were sick on arrival and were receiving treatment at the University of Abuja Teaching Hospital, Gwagwalada and the Nigerian Air Force Hospital, Abuja.

“With a total of 15 flights, a total of 2,518 were brought back home all safely. No life was lost. A total of 23 sick evacuees were received. Out of the number 10 were treated on arrival within the airport. While 13 were taken 108 Nigerian Air Force hospital Abuja. Among them is an 8-day old baby who was delivered while the mother was awaiting airlift from Port Sudan. The baby is currently being treated for jaundice at the University of Abuja Teaching Hospital, Gwagwalada,” he said.

Also, a statement jointly signed by the Ambassador Janet Olisa of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Nasir Sani-Gwarzo, Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management and Social Development, revealed that a mop up exercise would be organised for other Nigerians who may want to return home hereafter.

“The Federal Government seizes this opportunity to commend and appreciate the efforts of all the personnel deployed towards the successful evacuation exercise. Special appreciation goes to the crew of the NAF C130, Officers and Airmen of 063 NAF Hospital, Personnel of the Nigerian Police Force & Nigerian Security and Civil Defence Corp Disaster Response Units, MOH Port Health Officers and Federal Airports Authority. Also, to be appreciated are Air Peace, Azman Airline, Max Air, Sudanese Tarco Aviation, Dangote Group of Companies, MTN, and the Media among other partners and stakeholders. The Federal Government is happy to announce that no Nigerian life was lost in the course of the evacuation exercise,” the statement added.