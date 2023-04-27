•Says some evacuations already done via sea •$1.2m spent to secure buses

The Federal Government has disclosed that no Nigerian life has been lost in Sudan since conflict broke out on April 15 from bitter power struggle between leaders of Sudan’s regular army and rival paramilitary group, Rapid Support Forces (RSF).

Over 400 people have died and nearly 3,500 injured in the crisis which has forced hundreds of citizens to flee the capital, Khartoum.

The RSF paramilitary organisation, led by Gen. Mohamed Dagalo, and Sudanese Armed Forces, under the command of Gen. Abdel al-Burhan, were previously allies untill they had differences that led to violent confrontation.

Minister of State for Foreign Affairs, Zuberu Dada, yesterday, said in a bid to ensure the safety of Nigerians in the war-torn country, the Federal Government successfully secured permission and authorisation from the Sudanese government to evacuate Nigerians to safety.

“The evacuation is being done in batches to ensure the safety of all Nigerians. But the good news is that no Nigerian life has been lost so far,” he said.

The minister said the government has also arranged for security support and transportation for evacuated Nigerians to the Egyptian border.

He said government was making efforts to evacuate as many Nigerians as possible during the 72-hour window provided by the Sudanese government.

Dada also disclosed that some Nigerians had already been evacuated by ship from the Port Sudan by the government of Saudi Arabia.

“Don’t forget that this is a joint effort. We have friendly nations that are ready to assist. Saudi authorities have been able to pick up some Nigerians, they’re transporting them by ship, I guess to Jeddah in particular. From where, of course, again, we’ll link up and find a way of bringing them back from Jeddah,” he said.

Foreign Affairs Minister, Geoffery Onyeama said diplomats from Nigeria are there to coordinate the evacuation. He said women and children will be given priority.

He said: “Now as regards the gender question. I think that’s obviously something we will have to look into in a bit more detail, but I think ordinarily, it will be .”

The minister also gave update on what transpired between Nigerians at the Ethiopian border saying there were seven Nigerians who came to the border and were not being allowed to pass through, but that the issue had been resolved.

Onyeama also explained that the Director-General of the National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA), Muhammadu Muhammed, was already on ground in Egypt and coordinating the logistics with embassy staff to ensure a smooth evacuation process.

On how much it cost Nigerian government, Onyeama said: “$1.2 million is what we’re being charged for all the 40 buses. We have huge transporter luxury buses made available to us to transport to the Egyptian border. Of course you know, because of the risks involved and so many other things, a lot of people are going to also take advantage, you’re going to hike up the price. We saw that the French convoy was attacked and so forth. It was difficult procuring these buses. But we had to do it because you know, Nigerian lives matters for us.”