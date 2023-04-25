From Romanus Ugwu, Abuja

Pro-Nigeria anti-sabotage organisation under the auspices of the Natives has charged the federal government and influential Nigerians to put in more measures to ensure that no life of any Nigerian citizen is lost in the ongoing crisis in Sudan.

Hundreds of people have reportedly died since the conflict between the forces of the two opposing generals in Khartoum, the capital of Sudan, broke recently.

However, appealing to the federal government in a statement he signed on Tuesday in Abuja, the Supreme Leader of the Natives, Smart Edwards, called on all politicians across board and all Nigerians in high places to use their diplomatic contacts and network to ensure safety of all Nigerians residing in Sudan, particularly in Khartoum.

While the initial efforts put in place by the Nigerian government to ensure evacuation of Nigerians are noted, the Natives demand that more needs to be done urgently by the government and all Nigerians to ensure immidiate evacuation of helpless students and youths in the warring country.

“Save our helpless students and youths please, and ensure that no life is lost. We recognise efforts put in place so far but we demand that more are done and done urgently. We, the Natives, believe that Nigerian government has capacity to evacuate our brothers and sisters trapped in Sudan, and we are urging all the stakeholders to ensure that no life of a Nigerian is lost in the ongoing crisis,” Edwards appealed.

He also expressed confidence that the incoming administration of the President-elect, Bola Ahmed Tinubu, will promote peaceful coexistence, fairness and ensure justice to every segment of the country.

Calling on Nigerians to learn a lesson of peace in the ongoing Sudan experience, the Natives’ Supreme Leader said: “No sacrifice is too much to ensure a peaceful coexistence in the country.

“We, the Natives, have vehemently been in the forefront of campaign against disunity, segregation, discrimination, fake news and sabotage that could lead to anarchy, animosity, tribal and religious sentiments among Nigerians,” the statement read.

The Natives also called on all African leaders, African Union, ECOWAS and other world leaders to intervene dispassionately and give no room to negligence in the ongoing crisis in Sudan and ensure restoration of peace to the nation.