…Seeks urgent intervention on humanitarian safe passage

From Aidoghie Paulinus, Abuja

The Federal Government, has drawn the attention of the Federal Democratic Republic of Ethiopia to the plight of about 2500 Nigerians stranded in Sudan.

The Embassy of Nigeria in Ethiopia and Permanent Mission to the African Union and United Nations Economic Commission for Africa, in a note verbale sent to the Ethiopian Government, drew the attention of the Ethiopian Foreign Ministry to the plight of about 2500 Nigerian students seeking refuge in Ethiopia, following the ongoing military confrontation between the Sudanese Armed Forces (SAF) and the Raped Support Forces (RSF) in Khartoum, Sudan.

The Nigerian Mission, in the note verbale, said: “Information at our disposal reveals that about 2500 Nigerian students who have escaped the ongoing military confrontation in Khartoum are now stranded at the Gallabat/Metema border towns between Sudan and Ethiopia. This is consequent on the Students not possessing valid entry visas into Ethiopia. The esteemed ministry may wish to note that it is a war situation in Sudan, and that people are bound to seek refuge in safe places.

“Accordingly, and line with international humanitarian law and the existing cordial relations between our two countries, that the Government of Nigeria is requesting the urgent intervention of the Ethiopian government with the facilitation of humanitarian safe passage to the stranded Nigerian students. Attached herewith, is an initial fist of the students for necessary action. An updated list would be forwarded in due course.

“The Embassy of the Federal Republic of Nigeria in Ethiopia and Permanent Mission the African Union and United Nations Economic Commission for Africa avails itself of this opportunity to renew to the Ministry of Foreign of Affairs of the Federal Democratic Republic of Ethiopia, the assurances of its highest consideration.”