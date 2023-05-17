From Okwe Obi, Abuja

The Federal Government said it has facilitated the return of 13 Nigerian students who fled from Sudan into Saudi Arabia, to be back home.

The Federal Government had, recently evacuated a total of 2, 518 stranded Nigerian Citizens in Sudan who were airlifted from Port Sudan and Aswan, Egypt.

National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA), in statement yesterday by its Head of Media, Manzo Ezekiel, said the students are scheduled to depart Jeddah yesterday (Wednesday) onboard Qatar Airways and will arrive Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport Abuja, on18 May 2023.

He said: “The National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) has facilitated the return of 13 Nigerian students that fled from the war in Sudan into Saudi Arabia to be back home.

“The students are scheduled to depart Jeddah today onboard Qatar Airways and will arrive Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport Abuja tomorrow, Thursday 18 May 2023.

“The return of the 13 Nigerian students from Saudi Arabia is part of the evacuation of stranded Nigerian citizens in the war torn Sudan by the Federal Government through NEMA and other relevant Agencies.

“These students had fled by using boats through the Red Sea into Saudi Arabia, where they sought the assistance of the Federal Government to be transported back home.

“Consequently, they were profiled by the Nigerian Mission in Saudi Arabia and arrangement for their safe return made by the NEMA in line with the mandates of the Agency.

“The names of the 13 Nigerian students expected back home of Friday are as follows: Mannira Buniya, Hadiza Idi, Naima Mamuda, Hindatu Salmanu, Aminu Ibrahim, Muntari, Aliya Rabbilu, Muhammad Zubairu, Aisha Sani, Asmau Adamu Dandada, Abdulkadir Lawan Gambo, Suleiman Sani Idris and Mubarak Zakariya.”