From Ndubuisi Orji, Abuja

House of Representatives has summoned the Minister of Foreign Affairs, Geoffrey Onyeama, Nigerians in Diaspora Commission (NIDCOM) and the National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) to appear before it over the evacuation of Nigerians trapped in Sudan.

The speaker, Femi Gbjabimiala, disclosed this, on Tuesday, at the resumption of the House from the Easter and Sallah holidays.

Gbajabiamila, while stating that the affected government officials are expected to brief the House on efforts to evacuate Nigerians from Sudan, said the parliament is aware that interagency disagreements is hampering the evacuation exercise.

He said “Over the last few weeks, the Republic of Sudan has descended into war. Unfortunately, this rapid descent into the carnage of violent conflict has entrapped many Nigerians resident in that country. Efforts are underway to ensure that our citizens resident in the Republic of Sudan, as students, business people and in other vocations, are evacuated quickly and safely.

“I have requested the chairman of the House Committee on Foreign Affairs to invite the honourable minister of Foreign Affairs and officials from the Nigerians in Diaspora Commission (NIDCOM) and the National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) to appear before the House to give an account of the status of evacuation efforts.”