From Fred Ezeh, Abuja

The Chairman, Nigeria in Diaspora Commission (NIDCOM), Abike Dabiri-Erewa, has solicited the help of the Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) and, perhaps, National Universities Commission (NUC) for the integration of displaced Nigerian students from Sudan into universities of their choice in Nigeria.

The NIDCOM boss, at a meeting with JAMB Registrar, Prof. Ishaq Oloyede, in Abuja, on Tuesday, informed that 1,730 Nigerians have been evacuated from Sudan so far due to the ongoing crisis, and the majority of them are students eager to continue their education in Nigeria while waiting for the war to be over.

The NIDCOM boss assured that the necessary procedures would be followed to integrate the affected students into Nigerian schools. “The key thing is that there are processes to follow but they are not difficult processes.

“The institutions are already offering their support, that they want to admit the displaced students but due process must be followed as stipulated by JAMB.

“All the information is on our website, process to follow, it should not be difficult to follow. The key thing is that JAMB has assured that it will provide the enabling environment and infrastructure,” she said.

In his remarks, the JAMB Registrar promised to provide the necessary support to ensure that Nigerian students evacuated from war-torn Sudan are speedily integrated into the nation’s universities.

He empathized with the students, and commended NIDCOM for the effective handling of their evacuation, adding that JAMB would ensure the desired supports are provided.

“What we will do is that we will provide the necessary infrastructure, the necessary enablement to make you accommodate or return these candidates (students) to our educational system,” Oloyede said.

The JAMB boss, however, called on the students not to tread the path of those who returned from the Ukraine war but refused to comply with the stipulated procedures that would have ensured they continue their academic programmes seamlessly in Nigerian universities.

Prof. Oloyede highlighted the requirements for the integration to include the transcript, the rules and regulations, and that nobody should believe that Nigerian universities will award certificates with less than two years stay and residency in the university

“The procedure is done legitimately and properly with the cooperation of the National Universities Commission (NUC) and the individual institution.