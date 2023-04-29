From Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja

The Federal Government has appealed to those concerned with passages and movement of persons and services along contiguous borders of Sudan to create a humane condition for about 7000 nationals, including Nigerians, to have unfettered access to their various destinations.

Chairman/CEO, Nigerians in Diaspora Commission, (NIDCOM), Abike Dabiri-Erewa, made the appeal in a statement.

Dabiri-Erewa said over 7000 nationals, including Nigerians, were notbeing allowed to cross the border into Egypt since their arrival late yesterday evening.

The statement signed by Gabriel Odu of the Media, Public Relations and Protocols Unit, NIDCOM, Abuja, Dabiri-Erewa added that the Nigerian Mission in Egypt had been working tirelessly on this, as the Egyptian authorities were insisting on visas by fellow Africans to transit back to their countries.

She appealed to the Egyptian authorities to kindly allow the already traumatised travellers to transit to their final destinations in various countries in Africa.