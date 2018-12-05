The judge also ordered that the salaries and allowances of the two lecturers be paid from the time of their suspension till date. Justice Adewemimo awarded 20 per cent interest on the amount payable to them from the day of the judgment until the order is complied with by the university.

The judge also scolded the authorities of the University of Ilorin for recklessly violating its own laws and the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria on the ASUU leaders’ fundamental human rights to fair hearing. The court equally awarded a cost of N100,000 against the Unilorin administration as legal costs.

We recall that the two lecturers were dismissed by the varsity for their whistle-blowing roles over alleged corrupt activities of past leadership of the institution bordering on subversion of due process in employment and promotion matters, among others. Also, the Ibadan Zone of ASUU has hailed the judgment of NIC, which nullified the sack of the two lecturers and described it as a victory over tyranny.

We hail the judgment which has given succour to the dismissed ASUU leaders and condemn the abuse of due process by the University of Ilorin in handling the case of the lecturers. The University of Ilorin and indeed all varsities in the country should be wary of illegal dismissal of their staff.

As citadels of higher learning, they should be in the forefront of the crusade for due process. They should avoid malice and oppression in dealing with their workers. It is important that before any lecturer is dismissed from the university, his case must be proved beyond reasonable doubt. The affected staff must be given fair hearing. If a case involving a staff of a varsity is not criminal, the affected staff can be queried or warned by the institution instead of outright dismissal as was the case in Unilorin.