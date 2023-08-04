From Noah Ebije, Kaduna

Keeping to his free education policy, Taraba State governor, Agbu Kefas has said pupils will now be provided free uniforms and textbooks as part of the package in the policy.

He also added that teachers will go for refresher courses as part of measures to cushion the adverse effects of the withdrawal of fuel subsidy.

This was contained in a press statement issued by Emmanuel Bello, Special Adviser to the governor on Media and Digital Communications.

“The governor at an expanded parley with teachers and school heads in Jalingo, reiterated his conviction that education is the best route to development.

“Kefas also disclosed his commitment to making education free and compulsory at the Primary and Secondary School levels.

“Governor Kefas has slashed tuition fees at the Taraba State University by 50 percent. The university have since rolled out the new tuition fees to start running in September”. The statement said.

The statement added that, “The impact of the Thursday meeting was that many teachers expressed their gratitude, and stressed that the interactions have enabled them to catch a vision of the governor.

“They pledged their support to the effort and noted that the emergency in education was timely.

“A teacher who gave his name as John said I have been teaching for 15 years and I can’t remember when last we had this kind of interaction with the state leadership. This is a great place to start.

“We now see that the governor means business beyond the promises of politicians during campaign. The governor has also visited many schools so he has seen first hand the conditions of these Schools. We are going to cooperate with him to achieve his dreams.

“In one of his pronouncements, governor Kefas said better class rooms are corner stones of the emergency project. And going round these schools is an eye opener. They are in deplorable conditions. Our interventions will have to start from there. We are engaging experts to build better learning centres equipped with modern teaching tools.”