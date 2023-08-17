• Says palliatives released to states

• Gowon, Jonathan, Danjuma, Obi, others present

From Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja

President Bola Tinubu at the public presentation of “Brutally Frank,” an autobiography of elder statesman, Chief Edwin Clark,acknowledged the difficult phase that Nigeria is currently going through.

Represented by the Secretary to the Government of the Federation, George Akume, at the Abuja International Conference Centre, the President compared the current difficulties to the pains of childbirth, stating that the pains are necessary for the birth of a new nation.

Tinubu emphasised that although the solutions to the country’s problems may not be instant, it is important for everyone to be present and actively involved in the process.

On the issue of the removal of fuel subsidy, Tinubu while acknowledging that it has created challenges.

However, he assured the audience that palliatives are being put in place to alleviate the impact.

He mentioned that 100 trucks of fertilizers and grains have been sent to the states, with more on the way. Additionally, he said more buses are being provided to improve transportation.

He said: “And he (President Tinubu) has also asked me to tell this gathering that we are going through a difficult phase in the history of this country. But this pains, are pains of birth, birth of a new nation. And that if you want to celebrate a child, a baby, then the mother must go through some pains. But at the end of the day, there is joy. There is merriment when the baby arrives. And we will certainly be there.

“Solutions to problems can never be as instant as coffee. But we must certainly be there.

“I know the removal of fuel subsidy has created some things. And that is why palliatives are being put in place of 100 trucks, fertilizers have been sent to the States, 100 trucks of grains have been sent and more are coming and more buses are also coming.

“We can endure this for a moment. What we’re going through today is for a better tomorrow. Nations are great because citizens have hope. They have hope that tomorrow will be better than today.”

President Tinubu praised Clark as a great Nigerian and an extraordinary citizen who believes in the unity of the country.

He also acknowledged the complexity of Nigeria’s diversity but emphasized that it is a source of strength.

He said he has demonstrated enough capacity for the management of the country’s diversity through the appointment of citizens to key strategic positions.

“But let me say, Chief E. K. Clark, the president respects your person, he recognises the fact that you are part of the Nigerian legend.

“You are the Iroko of the south south the Eagle of the nation. And you believe in the unity of this country. And it has been demonstrated in your book personally written by you.

One wouldn’t be surprised because your boss, our father, General Gowon believed so much in the unity of this country and its territorial integrity. And that is why in 1971, when the war ended and sometime in 2015, President Obama had to appeal to Nigerians not to do anything to undermine the integrity of our country and to respect the wishes of the people. He said this by working your mantra to keep Nigeria one is a task that must be done.

“Chief E. K. Clark belongs to that very rare form of extra ordinary men, Patriot who had at any point in time, would be relied upon to stop any efforts that could lead to the dismemberment of this country.

“We are greater when we are introduced as Nigerians than when we are introduced on the basis of ethnic particularism.

“Your Excellency, this country’s structurally complex and structurally difficult but can never be difficult to manage. And that is why the President said I should tell you our polarities, our diverse cultures, languages, our religions constitute a source of strength.”

President Tinubu called on all Nigerians to work together to make the country great and urged the press to emphasise things that unite the country rather than those that create irritation in politics.

Tinubu also celebrated former President Goodluck Jonathan for voluntarily accepting defeat

In the 2015 to which he is being celebrated today, and General Yakubu Gowon for his uncommon service to the fatherland.

Gowon, under whose administration Clark served as the Federal Commissioner for Information and Foreign Affairs, praised the elder statesman’s strong character and respectful expression of his Clark, who is the only surviving member of Gowon’s government, was also helpful in explaining government and enhancing national unity

Gowon said: “I can assure you I’ve never had any difficulty or argument with him. It was most amicable and respectfully given. However, considering a strong personality, there were of course times that he would vehemently disagree with his colleagues, commissioners and military officers and worked hard to convince them of why his own position is better than theirs.

“He was helpful not only in explaining government policies and programmes in the efforts to rebuild our unity in the country. I also find him useful in our vision of building a common identity within West African subregion.”

The former Head of State noted that “Brutally Frank” is a good chronicle of the events that happened under his administration.

He hoped that the younger generation can read the book and learn from it.

Gowon added: “I therefore, found his personality and partnership skills assets in visiting various West African countries to canvass the need for us to have a common regional body which today is known as ECOWAS.

“Of course, our Ministry of Foreign Affairs certainly did a very good job along with his efforts.

“So this book, ‘Brutally Frank,’ therefore, is a very useful chronicle of what transpired in Nigeria during his lifetime of service. I am hopeful that the younger generations would be better informed on the experiences, which has brought the country to what it is today on which our president Bola Ahmed Tinubu who would have been here with us but represent the center of our common aspirations of peace, unity and progress.”

Jonathan recounted how he never imagined he would one day be a Nigerian president sitting with Gowon in the council of state meeting. He thanked Gowon for his services to the country and for his charge to the military to keep Nigeria one, which has continued to resonate.

Jonathan in his remarks expressed his appreciation for the support of Gowon and Ambassador Godknows Igali in bringing out the true character of lClark, the author of “Brutally Frank.”

He described Clark as a person whose vision was for the security and unity of Nigeria, and praised him for his contributions to the country.

Jonathan also recounted how Clark worked behind the scenes to ensure that the north, south, east, and west agreed on most of the resolutions at the 2014 National Conference.

He concluded by saying that Clark’s name should be written in letters of gold in Nigeria’s political history book.

Also speaking, the Amanyanabo (King) of Twon-Brass, and the first Military Governor of Rivers State, Nigeria, Alfred Papapreye Diete-Spiff, described Clark as a good example of what a good Nigerian should be.

He said Nigeria was lucky to still have have Gen. Gowon, around, adding “some of us believed in round talking and giving him a lot of problems but he contained us. Some of us still see him as a god sent leader to Nigeria who still leads Nigeria prayers. Nigeria needs all the prayer it can get.

“To keep Nigeria one is what we did. We ensured that the black man could take care of his affairs and we hope that the black man will be world leader and dictates to the rest of the world.”

Governor Bala Mohammed, who spoke on behalf of his colleagues, Godwin Obaseki of Edo, Douye Diri of Bayelsa, Sheriff Oborevwoi of Delta, Siminalayi Fubara of Delta and Agbu Kefas of Taraba.

Mohammed, who said they excused themselves from the National Economic Council (NEC), presided over by the Vice President Kashim Shettima, because of the important of the occasion.

He described Clark as a colossus, a mentor who has nothing against anybody.

“We have all benefitted from him. We associate with you for what you have done for the nation. You are a bridge. We are with you.”

The Emir of Kano, Ado Bayero, expressed gratitude to God for keeping Clark alive and healthy.

He said: “We pray he and Gowon, Jonathan will use there to keep Nigeria united. Let them use their wisdom to show the younger ones why he still allow them to be alive and among us.”

Ooni of Ife, Oba Adeyeye Enitan Ogunwusi, in his remarks, asked the audience what they will you be remembered for? He noted that Clark was being remembered for what he has done and what he has continued to do.

The Oni who made the audience gave him standing ovation for two minutes, told Clark, that he has been too quiet these days, and urged him to continue to speak because Nigerians want to keep hearing His voice.

“He told Clark, you are quiet these days, we still want to hear your voice.”

Senate President, Godswill Akpabio, represented by former governor of Ebonyi State was the keynote speaker.

The occasion also attracted other personalities including former Lt. Gen. Theophilus Danjuma, who is the chief launcher; Labour Party (LP) presidential candidate, Peter Obi; wife of late former Head of State, Maryam Abacha; traditional rulers including Ooni of Ife, Oba Adeyeye Enitan Ogunwusi, Emir of Kano, Ado Bayero, and Attah Igala, Àtá Matthew Opaluwa, among others.