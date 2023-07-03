From Scholastica Onyeka, Makurdi

President of Yoruba Community in Benue State, Adeyemi Apanpa has called on President Bola Tinubu to, as a matter of urgency, roll out palliative measures to cushion the effects of petrol subsidy removal.

Apanpa who made this call while speaking to newsmen in Makurdi, said the delay in launching palliative programmes which ought to have been rolled out before the announcement of petrol subsidy removal is already taking serious adverse effects on the citizens as the economy of the country revolves around petroleum.

Apanpa, an economist, advised that proceeds realized from subsidy removal should be invested in health, power, education Agriculture and infrastructural sectors.

He expressed deep worry that failure to act fast may plunge the country into recession, adding that the situation is steadily worsening by non-increment in salary which is reducing purchasing power.

According to Apanpa, “In Germany and other European countries, their government subsidize the essential sectors like agriculture, power and others essential sectors.

“So, Nigeria has to look inwards and solve the problems in our own way. African problems required African solutions”.

He stated that rather than adopting foreign economic policies, the President should look inward towards addressing the economic situation of the country.

Speaking on students loan, Apanpa enjoined the federal government to be cautious of its plan to be hands-off in financing university education, saying, such may increase the tuition fees to a level that many Nigerian parents would not be able to pay and thus leading to many children dropping out of school.

He expressed optimism that the president with his experience in politics and governance will appoint round pegs in round holes to help him provide good governance to the citizenry and lead the country out of the woods.