…As civil servants get free meals, medical treatment

From George Onyejiuwa, Owerri

Apparently to cushion the effect of removal of fuel subsidy, Imo State Governor, Senator Hope Uzodinma, has approved the payment N40,000 s the new minimum wage for civil servants in the state .

The governor who stated this while addressing members of the State Executive Council, clerics and other critical Imo stakeholders yesterday at the Rockview Hotels Owerri, said that the current economic situation caused by the fuel subsidy removal, is really biting hard on the people.

He also rolled out other palliative measures, which include the review of workers salary structure, approval of 10 per cent increment in the minimum wage, declaring a free daily meal and free medical treatment for all state workers, and provision of more free buses for Imo workers.

The governor also disclosed that qualified genuine farmers in the state would be given soft loans and grants totalling N5 billion and be provided with seedlings and farm tools to boost agricultural produce.

Said he: “I have discovered, with pain, how some traders are taking advantage of the economic situation to increase the prices of food items in the market. Against this backdrop, the government will soon establish Imo State Marketing and Commodity Board (ISMCB), which will ensure that food items are sold at normal prices. We shall achieve this by setting up low cost markets in the state where prices of food items and commodities will be affordable for the masses. The markets will be situated in all the 27 LGAs of the state.

“My government is also planning to build a low cost housing estate for the low-income salary earners in the state. This will be sited at Mgbidi in Orlu zone, Nekede in Owerri zone and Anara in Okigwe zone.

“In the same vein, we are introducing a Scholarship Education Board for our brilliant students whose parents are poor to train them in school. I have found out that most of our brilliant children come from poor homes and end up not furthering their education after leaving the primary and secondary school. These brilliant students will be given scholarship to higher institutions.”