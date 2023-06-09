From Fred Ezeh, Abuja

Vice Chancellor, University of Jos, Prof. Tanko Ishaya, has approved that shuttle buses be deployed to selected locations within the city for the use of students and staff of the institution to cushion the effect of the fuel subsidy removal which resulted in hike in cost of transportation.

Prof. Ishaya, said the decision was in a bid to ease the transportation difficulties being encountered by Staff and Students especially dunng the period when the second semester examination for the 2020/2021 academic session will be conducted.

Senior Deputy Registrar, Information and Publication, Abdullahi Abdullahi, in a statement, noted that only members of the university community with valid identity cards (for staff) and students with evidence of payment valid identity cards would be allowed to board the buses.

He further disclosed that management approved that the buses be stationed at some strategic locations, namely, Plateau Private–Tina Junction— Angwan Rukuba—University Staff Quarters Gate— Bauchi Ring Road —Naraguta Campus.

Other locations are Polo Roundabout—St Murumba– Farin gada—-Naraguta campus, and British—American overhead bridge–old JUTH–Bauchi road—Bauchi road campus, and the buses would ply the routes on a round-trip basis, and departure times from each of the approved departure points are 7: 00am, 1: 00pm, 4: 00pm and 6:00pm daily except Sundays.