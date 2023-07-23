Demand upward pension review

From Adanna Nnamani, Abuja

Pensioners across Nigeria have lamented President Bola Tinubu’s recent fuel subsidy removal, saying it is having a severe impact on them.

The retirees, on the platform of the Federal Parastatals and Private Sector Pensioners Association of Nigeria (FEPPPAN), applauded the government for its efforts to improve the economy but argued that there was a need to mitigate the effects of the subsidy removal, particularly for the senior citizens.

To enable them to keep up with the country’s current economic realities, the union pleaded with the federal government to begin upward reviews of their pensions.

Additionally, FEPPPAN made a case for its members’ inclusion in the National Health Insurance Scheme with other workers.

The union stated these in a communique which was issued after its National Executive Council (NEC) meeting held recently in Abuja.

The document was signed by FEPPPAN Acting President-General, Babaji Magaji, General Secretary, Franklin Erinle and National Public Relations Officer, Jonathan Iyoo.

It read in parts, “The Federal Government’s determination to improve the economy by the removal of subsidy on fuel was commended. The Union passionately calls on the Government to endeavour to put in place necessary palliatives in order to cushion its crushing effect on the Senior Citizens.

“The fuel subsidy removal has taken a great toll on the Pensioners whose income is fixed for a long period.

“FEPPPAN humbly requests the Federal Government to remember the upward review of Pension as workers’ salary is being reviewed or five years after that of 2019, whichever comes first in line with Section 173 (3) of the 1999 Constitution as amended.

“The Union pleads with the Federal Government to mercifully include the Pensioners in the enjoyment of the National Health Insurance Scheme as workers do.”

On the other hand, it applauded the Federal Government under the new administration for keeping its pledge to pick up where the former government left off with the monthly payment of Pensions.

“FEPPPAN commands and appreciates the Federal Government and PTAD for embarking on the “I am Alive Confirmation” for Pensioners.

“The Union also commends and appreciates the Federal Ministry of Labour and Employment for ensuring smooth operation of all Trade Unions, particularly FEPPPAN,” the communique added.