From Tunde Omolehin, Sokoto

Sokot state Government is to spend the sum of N3.9 billion for the purchase of food stuffs to cushion the effect of fuel subsidy removal in the state.

The state Commissioner for Religious Affairs, Alhaji Jabir Mai-Hula, made this known to Journalists after the maiden Executive Council meeting of the state

Mai-Hula said that the palliatives and other relief measures were hinged after the council declared a state of emergency on food sector.

“The council has approved the purchase of 57,000 bags of 50kg of rice at the cost of N2.5 billion and 26,000 bags of 100kg of millet at N1.4 bn, making a total of N3.9 billion.

“These are to be distributed across the state to cushion the effect of fuel subsidy removal and to ease the current economic hardship among the residents in the state,” he said.

The Commissioner further explained that the palliatives would be judiciously distributed among vulnerable and indigent peoples across the state.

He added that the state government, in collaboration with the Federal Government, has also approved the purchase and distribution of 44,000 bags of maize.

Speaking further, the Comissioner said the government has also approved the sum of N3.4 billion for the purchase of 50 Toyota 18 seater buses and 20 Toyota Camry for commercial transportation.

According to him, the busses will be utilised for inter-state and local transportation, while the Toyota Camry will be reserved for intra-state transportation purposes and wpuld be dedicated to only female passengers in the state.

On his part, Alhaji Bashir Umarun-Kwabo, the state Commissioner for Innovation and Digital Economic, said the council has approved N2.6 billion for the purchase two classes of 62 Toyota Hilux vehicles for security personnel in the state

He said 40 Toyota Hilux of 2023 model would be purchased for police Decisional officers to ease their transportation while 22 Toyota Hilux vehicles, Buffalo (2023 model) would be given for military operations to improve the security networks in the state.

“These vehicles will be distributed among across the twenty-three local government council where there is Police Divisions and Area Commands. It will be done according to the sharing formula.”

Umarun-Kwabo said the measure is part of the government desire and commitment to address security challenges in the state.