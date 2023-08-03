From Fred Itua, Abuja

The senator representing Enugu West Senatorial District of Enugu State, Osita Ngwu has lauded Enugu State governor, Peter Mbah for rising up to the occasion of the adverse effects of the removal of fuel subsidy by the Federal Government.

The senator said it is highly commendable that in the face of the harsh economic realities of the federal government’s policy on residents of Enugu State, Governor Mbah has demonstrated care and empathy by rolling out palliatives to mitigate the untold hardship being faced by the people.

He said: “Just when residents of Enugu State felt that their suffering was endless, our amiable Governor brought succour. This, he did by setting up a committee for the procurement, storage and distributions of the relief items to the citizens.

“He gave clear instrument to committee chaired by his loyal deputy, His Excellency Ifeanyi Ossai to handle the palliatives with transparency and ensure the speedy distributions of those items to those in dire need of them.

“The committee has the chairman, Association of Local Governments in Nigeria (ALGON), Enugu State, and Chairman of Nkanu East Local Government Area, Hon. Okechukwu Sydney Edeh, ALGON Deputy Chairman and Chairman of Uzo Uwani Local Government Area, Hon. Chukwudi Nnadozie, Chairman of Awgu Local Area, Hon. Pedro Nwankwo abd his Enugu East counterpart, Hon. Livinus Anike as members.

“It also comprises of the Special Adviser to the Governor on Agriculture, Mike Ogbuekwe, Programme Manager of Enugu State Agricultural Development Programme (ENADEP), Dr. Ogbonna Onyeisi, and the head of the State Emergency Management Agency (SEMA), Chinasa Mbah

“The Governor left no one in doubt over his well intended decision when he said ‘What we are doing now is to see how to fix the pains people are going through. There are also plans for short and medium term solutions, and that we are going to do in due course. What I am asking you to do is to ensure that this gets to the people who deserve the palliatives. In terms of items that will be distributed, what is extremely important in situations like this, is speed. I also want to, not only be transparent, but to be seen as transparent.’

“Just after the people heaved the sigh of relief on the subsidy palaver, there came another good news just today (Wednesday) to the Governor has taken a major step to put smiles on the faces of those who gave their productive days in service to the coal city State.

“This is as he inaugurated a committee on Verification and Payment of Outstanding Pensions and Gratuities to State Retirees with the Secretary to the State Government (SSG), Prof. Chidiebere Onyia as chairman, the Head of Service, Kenneth Ugwu; Accountant-General of the State, Mr. Anthony Okenwa; and Special Adviser to the Governor on Public Finance Management, Prof. Obiamaka Egbo amongst others as members.

“This is in line with His Excellency’s

campaign promises to uphold the welfare of the people; to help cushion the immediate and short-term effects of the removal of subsidy and the vision to eradicate poverty in Enugu State, particularly in ensuring that the vulnerable ones; the retirees have access to funds to maintain a reasonable and dignifying standard of life.

“It is also quite commendable that since the assumption of office, Governor Mbah has embarked on numerous people’s oriented policies, programmes and projects to take the state to the next level of development.

“While His Excellency’s concerted and genuine efforts cut across many sectors, particular mention must be made of the swift steps to solve perennial challenge of water supply in Enugu. As it is amongst humans, water is life and light (power) is the key to socio-economic progress, hence the Governor is bringing life fully to the people.

“I thank the Governor for being alive to his responsibilities within a short stay in office, we call on all Enugu residents, irrespective of all differences to support him to provide more dividends of democracy even as we pledge our unalloyed support and loyalty. Thank you your Excellency! Ride on!”