• Assures women will be well represented in his cabinet

From Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja

President-elect, Bola Tinubu, outlined the concerns that will present the first challenge to the incoming administration on Friday. These challenges include the ongoing intention to eliminate petroleum subsidies and the requirement to put a stop to the different foreign currency exchange rates.

He said this while speaking at the Public Lecture and Jumat Prayer held at the National Mosque in Abuja as part of the 2023 Presidential Inauguration programme of events.

Tinubu, who was represented at the occasion by Vice President-elect Kashim Shettima, urged Nigerians to support the government as it worked to unravel the myriad problems the country was facing while cautioning that the takeoff point might be difficult.

The time has come for all Nigerians to stand together to face the challenges, Tinubu said, noting that the multitude of problems plaguing Nigeria have prevented it from assuming its rightful position as a global power. He also vowed to treat all Nigerians equally, regardless of their political, religious, or ethnic backgrounds.

“Ours is a great nation, waiting to unleash its great potentials to the world. China was once called a sleeping giant, but today, China has woken up. Nigeria needs to wake up. We are calling on all of you to pray for us for God’s guidance. I want to assure you that Tinubu will hit the ground running.

“We do not have the luxury of time. The challenges facing us are getting worse. We are living in a pressing time. Be rest assured that in the fullness of time, Nigeria will pay glowing tributes to us. The starting point might not be rosy, let me be very honest with you.

“Oil Subsidy is an albatross on our neck, the multiple exchange rate system is a drain on the national economy. There are certain decisions the President-elect will take, but in the fullness of time, Nigerians will not only appreciate, but also celebrate us,” he said.

He, however, promised that women would be well represented and compensated in the incoming administration.