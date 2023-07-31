From Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja

The Presidential Steering Committee on Palliatives, comprising the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) and the Trade Union Congress (TUC) and government representatives is currently meeting at the Chief of Staff Conference Hall, at Aso Rock, Abuja.

The organised labour had stormed out of the meeting last week Friday, claiming that there was no top government officials to negotiate with them, accusing government of not being serious.

The botched meeting was to take briefings from three subcommittees of mass transit, the CNG and cash transfer, which the government had proposed to cushion the effect of the subsidy removal.

Present at the meeting are President of the NLC, Joe Ajaero, his TUC counterpart, Festus Osifo, the General Secretary of NLC, Emma Ugbaja, the TUC Secretary, Nuhu Toro and other members of the organised labour delegation including Prof. Sam Amadi.

Representatives of government include the Chief of Staff to the President, Femi Gbajabiamila, Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Labour and Employment, Kachollom Daju, the Group Chief Executive Officer of Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited, (NNPCL), Mele Kyari and the Special Adviser to the President on Energy, Olu Verheijen among others.

