….Says heavy sanctions await violators

From Priscilla Ediare, Ado-Ekiti

Following President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s inaugural speech on Monday, over removal of fuel subsidy,

residents, motorists and okada riders in Ekiti State have started to groan over sudden scarcity of fuel, increase in the prices of petroleum products and long queues in filling stations.

With the new development, the Governor of the state, Biodun Oyebanji, has cautioned filling stations and marketers in the state against hoarding of petroleum products.

According to the Governor, heavy sanctions await any filing station or marketer found hoarding petroleum product or involved in arbitrary increase in prices of petroleum product in the state.

He urged the marketers to await further directives on the implementation of the planned subsidy removal by the Federal Government and avoid actions that are capable of inflicting hardship on the citizens.

Meanwhile, Governor Oyebanji has invited the leadership of the National Union of Petroleum and Natural Gas Workers (NUPENG) to a meeting in his office by 4pm today.

The Governor, urged the citizens of the state to go about their daily activities peacefully and avoid any rancorous situation.