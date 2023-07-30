From Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja

President Bola Tinubu has revealed that the international community is in support and admiration for the Federal Government’s decision to eliminate fuel subsidy and implement foreign exchange regime policies.

According to him, these measures are proving to be effective and are generating positive results.

He stated this at a Gala/Award Night on Saturday, organised by the office of the Head of the Civil Service of the Federation to recognise and honour outstanding civil servants to mark the 2023 Civil Service Week according to a statement released by the HOCSF on Sunday.

Represented by the Secretary to the Government of the Federation, George Akume, President Tinubu appreciated civil servants for their numerous contributions to the economic development of the country.

Acknowledging the impact of the policies on the general population, President Tinubu emphasised that the government is actively developing measures to alleviate the associated hardships.

“We shall without delay cushion the pains being experienced by our people as a result of these measures through a number of well-targeted interventions aimed at giving adequate relief and succour to a great number of our long- suffering citizens, ” he said.

The President, however, pledged to give more support to the civil service sector, being the custodian of public trust to consolidate on the gains of the ongoing reforms in the sector.

Earlier, in her opening remarks, the Head of Service of the Federation, Folasade Yemi-Esan, said every human being had an inherent desire to be appreciated or acknowledged for their efforts, and so hard-working civil servants deserved reward for their services to the nation.

According to her, when an individual feels valued and recognised for hard work, they are more likely to be

committed and enthusiastic next time around.

She used the occasion to present prizes namely, a brand new 2022 JAC JS4 Luxury Model SUV, a two bedroom semi-detached bungalow; and a plot of land to the top three outstanding civil servants.

The gesture, which is in collaboration with the Aig-Imoukhuede Foundation, also favoured 29 other outstanding civil servants who went home with other awards while few got N500,000 each.

“The Star Prize of a Brand New 2022 JAC JS4 Luxury Model SUV won by Mrs Juwon Olayiwola of the Federal Ministry of Education; a two-Bedroom Semi-Detached Bungalow was won by Mr. Nwachukwu of Service Welfare Office, Office of the HOCSF and the third prize, a plot of land, was allocated to Mrs. Chukwueke Stella Oluchi, Office of the Secretary to the Government of the Federation.”