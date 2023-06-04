From Okwe Obi, Abuja

The Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) and the Trade Union Congress (TUC) have come under severe criticism over the planned strike sequel to the removal of subsidy on imported premium motor spirit (PMS) otherwise known as petrol.

National Publicity Secretary of the Lamidi Apapa-led faction of Labour Party (LP), Abayomi Arabambi, at a press briefing yesterday, noted that the same NLC and TUC had supported the party’s presidential candidate, Peter Obi, when he promised to remove oil subsidy if elected.

Arabambi said the decision should not be reversed because Obi did not win the election.

He said: “Whatever we have agreed on during our campaign, and as a party that promotes peace, equity and justice in Nigeria, then we can’t be found to approbate and reprobate at the same time.

“Our position is that, once Obi has said he would remove fuel subsidy from his first day in office, the same organized labour who stood on that position must not be seen working at cross purpose on the same thing that Tinubu, Atiku and even Obi said they were going to do.

“Obi said subsidy was an organized crime that must be stopped. NLC can’t call for any strike. If they do, it is obvious that they are just being mischievous for a reason best known to them or maybe they have something against the President that they should come out openly to tell Nigerians. That is our position as Labour Party.”