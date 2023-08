From Chijioke Agwu, Abakaliki

The Ebonyi State chapter of the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) is currently protesting against the removal of subsidies on petroleum.

The Chairman of the union in the state, Prof Oguguo Egwu, is leading the protesters alongside other executive members of the union.

The protesters carried some anti-subsidy placards calling on the Federal Goverment to reverse the policy and save the poor from too much hardship.