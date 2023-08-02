From Adanna Nnamani, Abuja

The Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) has commenced its mass protest against fuel subsidy removal in Abuja amid a heavy security presence.

The protest which converged on the Unity Fountain will rally at the National Assembly where the Congress would present its demands to the lawmakers, according to the NLC General Secretary, Emmanuel Ugboaja.

The NLC last week issued a seven-day ultimatum to the federal government to reverse all perceived anti-people policies, including the recent hike in the pump price of petrol, or face an indefinite nationwide strike from August 2.

The Congress instructed all of its affiliates and state councils to mobilise workers and other Nigerians, including their civil society allies, for a protracted strike and large-scale demonstrations should the government fail to meet its conditions for fuel subsidy removal.

The NLC said the federal government had shown enormous disdain and contempt for Nigerian people and workers having acted and continued to act without regard to the welfare and cries of the citizenry.

It said the government’s conduct suggests it does not intend to commit itself to the MoU it signed with NLC and the Trade Union Congress (TUC).

According to the Congress, Nigerians were outraged and have been putting pressure on the NLC to lead them in protest against the increases in the pump price of PMS.

“That Government seems to have declared a war of attrition on Nigerian workers and masses without any care leaving them to the throes of hopelessness and helplessness.” A communique issued after its National Executive Council meeting stated.

After a series of meetings with representatives of the government, the NLC president, Joe Ajaero on Tuesday announced that the Congress would hold the nationwide protest as scheduled while citing unseriousness on the part of the government to tackle the contentious issues.