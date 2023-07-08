From Idu Jude Abuja

Sequel to the high cost of fuel in Nigeria, key stakeholders in the transportation and logistics industry would on Tuesday discuss the possibility of developing auto gas to remedy cost of Petroleum motor spirit PMS popularly known as fuel in the country

The event scheduled to hold on 11th July 2023 at the NAF Centre, Kado Abuja, is a 1-Day Stakeholder Engagement Forum on the

provision of technical manpower and facility for the development of Autogas as transportation fuel in Nigeria and organised by the Nigerian Institute of Transport Technology ( NITT), Zaria.

It has as its theme, “Autogas as Alternative Fuel for

Transportation in Nigeria”.

In a statement issued by the Institute on over the weekend, the aim of the forum is to engage stakeholders (Vehicle Users, Transport

Union, Manufacturers and Vehicle Mechanics) to deliberate on the adequacy and

preparedness in switching from using fossil fuel to Autogas as transport fuel in Nigeria,

The forum according to the press statement, is expected to attract major stakeholders such as Transport operators(public/private); Mass transit; Oil/Gas investors; Automobile workshops/Mechanics; Conversion kits manufacturers/investors, Technical

Institutions; Unions/Associations of Transporters such as NURTW, NARTO,

RTEAN, NATE, NARTA, and Tricycle unions.

Also, policy makers and regulators such as the Federal Ministry of Transportation, Federal Ministry of Petroleum Resources; Federal Ministry Of Industry, Trade and investment; Federal Ministry of Finance; State Ministries of Transportation Trade & Commerce; national and State Chambers of Commerce and Industry; NGEP; CBN; Nigeria Customs service, NADDC, ICRC; SON; and NBTE are expected to be in attendance.

The forum which will be declared open by the Director General/ Chief E executive of NITT Dr Bayero Salih- Farah will have notable key speakers such as Dr. M.M Ibrahim (Chairman, NGEP) and Mr. Joe Aniku Michael Ohiani (Director General, Infrastructure Concession Regulatory Commission, ICRC, amongst others

The Nigerian Institute of Transport Technology (NITT), Zaria is the apex management development Institute for transport and logistics in Nigeria and the West African Sub-region. It is a career development and professional certification centre. NITT provides corporate leadership and strategic management, training, conducts research and advisory services, engages in transport Intelligence and monitoring activities as well as develops and adapts transport technology to suit the country’s needs.

It was established on 14th March, 1986 via Decree No.6 (now CAP 116, LFN, 2004) to among other things address mainly the problems of the transport sector such as inefficient and low productivity, fast depreciation of capital investments, deficient management and maintenance of infrastructure, low level of professionalism and high expenditure on overseas training, through the supply of professionally competent leaders, managers, technologists and other specialists; and the provision of the expertise that will improve the industry’s performance for efficiency and effectiveness

The Institute is mandated by its Enabling Act to specifically provide management training for personnel employed in all modes of transport. NITT serves as a Transport Intelligence Centre for monitoring transport and logistics systems and provides equipment and facilities for the encouragement, promotion, and conduct of applied research in all modes of transport