From Adanna Nnamani, Abuja

The Medical and Health Workers’ Union of Nigeria (MHWUN), has called on the Federal government to ameliorate the sufferings of its members by quickly providing short term palliatives and substantial salary increase for workers to cushion the effect of the fuel subsidy removal.

MHWUN Acting President, Dr Kabir Minijibir made the plea during the union’s 49th National Executive Council Meeting on Wednesday in Abuja.

According to Minijibir, the unimaginable pains Nigeria Workers are currently experiencing across the nation is unacceptable.

He warned that no country survived the anger and bitterness of a demoralized workforce for too long.

“The Union have joined the NLC to clearly declare in different fora that we are not against government decision to remove subsidy on petroleum but cannot accept the unimaginable pains Nigeria Workers are currently experiencing across the nation.

“The salary of workers presently is nothing to write home about. Factories are closing down, resulting in an increase in unemployment rate and brain drain and increase in all manner of social vices as a result of the thoughtless policy of subsidy removal.

“On this note, I call on the Federal Government to urgently conclude negotiation with the organized Labour on short term palliatives and substantial salary increase to all categories of workers in order to cushion the effect of the unfavorable economic decision,” he said.

The President added that the Union would continue to monitor development in the ongoing negotiation of organized Labour with the government for acceptable measures to cushion the excruciating effects of the economic policies of the administration.