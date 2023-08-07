From Oluseye Ojo, Ibadan

In an effort to address the economic challenges being faced by the citizens of Oyo State, following the removal of fuel subsidy, Governor ‘Seyi Makinde has set up a 15-man committee for the Sustainable Action for Economic Recovery (SAfER).

The committee, led by the Chief of Staff to the governor, Segun Ogunwuyi, aims to mitigate the impact of the subsidy removal on the state’s residents.

The committee comprises various government officials, including the Commissioner for Budget and Economic Planning, Prof Musibau Babatunde, as its Secretary.

Chief Press Secretary to Oyo State Governor, Sulaimon Olanrewaju, in a statement issued on Monday, listed other members of the committee to include Akinola Ojo, Finance Commissioner; Olasunkanmi Olaleye, Commissioner for Agriculture and Rural Development; Segun Olayiwola, Commissioner for Local Government and Chieftaincy Matters; Prince Dotun Oyelade, Commissioner for Information; and Bayo Titilola-Sodo, Special Adviser, Labour Matters.

Chief Bayo Lawal, Senior Executive Assistant, General Duties; Alhaji Kolawole Gafar, Executive Assistant, Finance, Budget & Economic Planning; CP Sunday Odukoya (Retired), Executive Assistant, Security; Miss Ololade Ajibola, Senior Special Assistant, Special Duties; Bishop Daniel Oluwajimade, representative of the Christian Association of Nigeria; Alhaji Muniru Ogundipe, representative of the Muslim Community; Mr. Ademola Babalola, representative of the Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ), and Mr Jide Bamgbose, representative of the Civil Society Organisations, are also members of the committee.

Governor Makinde, in a state broadcast on Saturday, unveiled the SAfER intervention, which consists of six major components. These include extending bus routes, introducing inter-city buses to connect different zones in the state, reducing fares for students and senior citizens, providing food relief for over 200,000 vulnerable households, supporting 10,000 farmers with input assistance, offering a loan of N500million to young agropreneurs, and providing a N500million loan with low interest rates for SMEs, traders, artisans, and other small business owners.

Makinde stated that his administration woul provide health insurance premium for 100,000 vulnerable citizens for one year under the Oyo State Health Insurance Agency (OYSHIA) scheme, adding his administration would also cover the health insurance premiums for pensioners under OYSHIA scheme. He said every pensioner that had paid for health insurance premium from personal pocket would be refunded.

Governor Makinde stated, “Our SAfER package will ensure a softer landing for the poorest of the poor and the most vulnerable. It will also address the need for food security through direct intervention to our farmers.”

The governor emphasised the importance of stimulating the economy and fostering sustainable development through these economic interventions.