From Oluseye Ojo, Ibadan

In a bid to ease off the burden of removal of subsidy on Premium Motor Spirit (PMS) by the Federal Government, Oyo State governor, Seyi Makinde, has rolled out palliative to make life more comfortable for residents of the state.

He made this known on Friday in his address at the flag off of the 8.3-kilometre dualisation of Akobo Ojurin/Odogbo Barracks to Olorunda Abaa Junction, Ibadan, which took place at Gbagi, Olorunda Abaa Road.

The removal of petrol subsidy has led to astronomical increment in the pump price of petrol from N189, N195, and N220 to a N500 an above per a litre. But the Federal Government has justified the action, saying it was removed for the overall good health for Nigeria.

According to Makinde, “We know that things are getting harder. The subsidy on PMS has been removed, and this makes transportation cost to increase further. I have already set up a committee to look into what we can do about increasing salaries of civil servants.

“But I know that everyone in Oyo State is not a civil servant. So, we have decided to deploy more Omituntun buses to ease off the transportation worries. I have directed that there should be no increase in fare, being paid on these buses. Furthermore, schoolchildren and our senior citizens will board these buses at half price. We will continue to look into other ways of easing the burden you bear.”

Makinde also gave an update on the audit carried out on the Light-Up Oyo Project. He explained: “We know this project is one of the ways we are ensuring economic security for our people, because when the lights are on, our people are able to stay out longer and carry out economic activities.

“As promised, we carried out the audit, and we have reached an alignment with the contractor. So, I assure you that in the next two to three weeks, all the light will be back, working, and then we will continue to expand the project.”