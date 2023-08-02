From Adanna Nnamani, Abuja

Organised labour protesters on Wednesday, forced open the locked barricade at the complex’s exterior entrance in order to gain access to the National Assembly.

The demonstration which began from the Unity Fountain to the National Assembly Complex was headed by the Presidents of the Nigerian Labor Congress (NLC), Joe Ajaero, Ayuba Wabba, and the Trade Union Congress (TUC).

Ajaero criticised the Federal for being insensitive to the misery of the common Nigerians who have been facing the hardship brought on by the elimination of fuel subsidies while the demonstrators stopped at the Ministry of Justice.

He said the peaceful protest was to register workers’ grievances and safeguard the nation from the catastrophe that could result from Nigerians turning to self-help.