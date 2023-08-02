By Lukman Olabiyi, Lagos

Members of the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC), Lagos chapter, on Wednesday, joined their counterparts across the country to stage a peaceful protest against the recent removal of petrol subsidy by the Federal Government.

As early as 7:00 am hundreds of protesters gathered at the iconic Ikeja under-bridge before marching toward the state House of Assembly.

The demonstration comes in response to the federal government’s decision to end the long-standing petrol subsidy regime, which has triggered a significant increase in fuel prices, transportation costs, and a surge in inflation across various sectors. The NLC, joined by civil society organisations (CSOs), had issued a seven-day ultimatum to the government last week, demanding the reversal of what they described as “anti-poor” and “insensitive” policies.

The protest resulted in a massive gridlock in the area, with protesters displaying placards and chanting slogans denouncing the subsidy removal and expressing their grievances against the rising cost of living. The demonstrators demanded immediate action from the government to address the impact of the subsidy removal on ordinary citizens, who are already grappling with economic challenges.

Prominent human rights lawyer and activist, Femi Falana, was present at the protest and offered advice to the National Assembly regarding the controversial N70 billion renovation at the protest ground. Falana urged the legislative body to prioritise the welfare of the citizens and reconsider their decisions in the face of widespread public discontent.

In a notable development, Obafemi Hamzat, the former Deputy Governor of Lagos State, addressed the protesters, stating, “We have heard you, and the letter has been given to us.” His statement implied that the concerns raised by the protesters had been acknowledged and would be taken into consideration by relevant authorities.

The protest remains peaceful and resolute as the NLC and other participating groups continue their march toward the state House of Assembly. With demonstrations taking place across the country, the pressure on the federal government to address the subsidy removal issue and its consequences on the Nigerian population continues to mount.