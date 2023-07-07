Sylvanus Viashima, Jalingo

Following the extreme hardship caused by the recent removal of fuel subsidy by the Federal government, Taraba State Governor Dr Kefas Agbu has declared free and compulsory Primary and Secondary School education in the state.

The governor who made the declaration on Friday while on the inspection of some schools across the State said the free education will take effect from next academic session.

Agbu had earlier declared a State of Emergency on education in the state on assumption of office, declaring the education system as “unacceptably deplorable”.

“I understand that things are very difficult for everyone in the state and indeed the country. I promised to make life better for the people and I am determined to fulfill that promise.

“The education sector in the state is not what we want for our children. I have gone round several schools already and I see the conditions of these schools and we would make sure that we put them in good shape.

“With effect from next academic year, there would be no more payment of school fees for both primary and secondary schools in the state.

“We would introduce internet services in schools so that the technological deficit currently suffered by our students and pupils will be bridged. We would ensure that you receive standard and qualitative education like your fellow students anywhere in the world” he said.

Saturday Sun recall that the Governor earlier slashed the school fees of the state owned University by 50% to make education more affordable for the people and ease the burden on parents.