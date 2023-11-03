From Idu Jude Abuja

In an effort to work the talk on the promises made to cushion the effects of patrol subsidy removal, the Federal Government of Nigeria in Abuja Thursday, has officially commissioned a pilot conversion centre for vehicles that will run on compressed natural gas (CNG).

According to a press statement made available by the Chief press Secretary Mr. Olujimi Oyetomi, the initiative which held at the Nigerian Institute of Transport Technology (NITT) under the supervision of the Honourable Minister of Transportation, Senator Said Alkali revealed that the adoption of a more environmentally friendly energy, will reposition the transportation sector in urban cities across the country and put Nigeria in tandem with what the world desires at this time.

According to the statement, Alkali, said “Green House gas emissions pose health hazard and dire environment consequences, and Nigeria can not afford to lag behind considering that she is a signatory to Green House Emission policy aimed at reducing carbon emission in the environment”,

On her part, the Permanent Secretary, Federal Ministry of Transportation/Marine and Blue Economy, Dr. Magdalene Ajani urged Nigerians to consider the conversion of vehicles to CNG as a symbol of a new beginning, adding that the CNG initiative is not only about the conversion of vehicles but also about generating employment opportunities.

According to Ajani, the goal is to build a sustainable future, leveraging our own cheap and clean energy source.

Speaking earlier, the Director-General, Nigeria Institute of Transport Technology, Dr. Bayero Salih – Farah welcomed all participants to the event, saying the program is a demonstration of President Bola Tinubu’s commitment to both environmental sustainability and economic growth.

Also speaking at the inauguration, the Chief Executive Officer of P-CNGi, Micheal Oluwagbemi, described the adoption of CNG as a significant development in diversifying the transportation sector from fuel dependency to natural gas.

Oluwagbemi emphasized that the CNG centre would pave the way for a more ecologically sustainable and economically prosperous future in Nigeria.

According to the P-CNGi Steering Committee, seven CNG conversion centres have been established in the country.

“Today, as we officially open the Abuja Conversion Centre, we go beyond the inauguration of a facility; we extend a hand to a greener, more sustainable, and affordable future.

“We are not just changing how we fuel our vehicles; we are changing lives, one job at a time,” Oluwagbemi said.