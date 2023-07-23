From Magnus Eze, Enugu

Ebonyi State Government has said that it would deploy measures aimed at ameliorating sufferings of its citizens occasioned by the recent removal of fuel subsidy.

Commissioner for Information and State Orientation, Jude Okpor, who disclosed this in Abakaliki, on Sunday said the government was not unaware of the harsh economic situations.

He revealed that the state was studying the nature of palliatives currently muted by the Federal Government for Nigerians, so as to match same with what its resources could offer Ebonyi residents.

Okpor said the recent increment on workers’ salaries by Governor Francis Nwifuru, was one of the steps being taken by the State Government to mitigate the sufferings of the people.

“Water flows from the top down. Ebonyi State will wait, because it does not operate in isolation from the Federal Government. We will wait and see what the Government at the centre is going to do as it concerns palliatives, then we sit back and study whether our resources will be in sync with whatever decision we are going to take.

“We will not be in a haste to take any decision on this. That’s why the Governor has thought it wise to alleviate the sufferings of Ebonyi workers by the increment in their salary, across board. It’s work in process and gradually we will get there.

“We are aware that the Federal Government led by President Bola Tinubu is planning a palliative package for the whole of Nigerians to cushion the effects of the fuel subsidy removal. Ebonyians are also going to be beneficiaries of the palliative package.

“And if there are opportunities to add to what the Federal Government is going to do, the Ebonyi State Government will explore those opportunities within the limit of its resources,” the Commissioner stated.