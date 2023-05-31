From Jeff Amechi Agbodo, Onitsha

The Civil Liberties Organization (CLO) has appealed to Petroleum products marketer’s to revert to old prize of petroleum products prior to announcement of subsidy removal by President Bola Ahmed Tinubu during his inaugural speech on May 29.

The group recalled that citizens of the country were sufferings from excruciating pains over hyper inflation, high cost of living, insecurity, youths restiveness and unemployment, increase in the prices of petroleum products will excerbate the plights and predicaments of the citizens.

The Chairman of Anambra State branch of CLO, Mr. Vincent Ezekweme in a statement titled “let us be our brother’s keeper” reminded the oil marketer’s that the government has not officially increased the price of the petroleum products, hence it will be unpatriotic and disservice to the nation for them to arbitrary skyrocket the price of the petroleum products to the detriment, plights and predicaments of the citizens.

“The citizens are yet to recover from naira redesign, high cost of living and artificial hoarding of fuel and most pathetic recent astrological increase in prices of petroleum products due to yet to be removed oil subsidy.

It is pertinent to always think about common good and interest above self and unbridled quest for wealth and materialism. Let us learn to be our brother’s keeper and share the burdens of life mutually.

“We commend the Hon. Commissioner for Petroleum and Natural Resources in Anambra State Mr. Anthony Ifeanya, a lawyer for living up to expectations and giving directive to Oil Marketer’s in the state not to take advantage of subsidy removal to exploits and extorts citizens.He directed them to revert to old prices of petroleum products prior to subsidy has it has not taken effect and they all still have old products.

“He threatened to penalized any filling station that sells above government regulated prizes.There is no doubt in our minds that Hon.Ifeanya has the wherewithal to do the needful and restore normalcy and tranquility in the state.

“It is very unfortunate and unbearable that Anambrarians woke up this morning only to discovered that prices of petroleum products has skyrocketed between #600 to #800 depending on the location or the magnanimity of the owner of the Filling Station.

“Most pathetic the increased has resulted in astrological increases in prices of goods and services as transport fare has increased by 200 percent in less than 24 hours.

“If urgent steps are not taking by the government, the future just like the present will be very bleak and disastrous”.

Ezekwueme appealed to Hon. Ifeanya to marshal out plan to ensure implementations of his directive with actions and immediate effect by ensuring strict and prompt compliance of the government directive by petroleum products marketer’s to rescue the pathetic and despicable situation.