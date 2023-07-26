From Paul Orude, Bauchi

As hardship occasioned by subsidy removal by the federal government bites harder, Bauchi State Governor, Senator Bala Mohammed has introduced 30 new buses in order to ease the hardship being faced by commuters.

Mohammed, on Tuesday, unveiled the fleet of buses at the Yankari Transport Corporation office.

He said that the state government in partnership with an indigenous firm procured the buses at the sum of N480 million to be settled at N20 million monthly within two years.

The governor who is also a member of the presidential palliative distribution committee admitted that citizens across the country were experiencing difficulties.

He pledged that the state government would also provide a number of public transport including tricycles and commercial motorcycles to create job opportunities for citizens as well as address transportation challenges.

Mohammed said that the move was to create job opportunities and reduce the cost of inter-state transportation.

Speaking earlier in his welcome remarks, Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Commerce and Industry, Alhaji Aliyu Sulaiman, commended the state government for investing in a critical sector of the economy.

Sulieman urged the management of the transport company to ensure the judicious usage of the buses.