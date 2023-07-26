Governor Bala Abdulkadir Mohammed of Bauchi State has announced plans to provide palliatives to cushion the effect of the fuel subsidy removal.

The governor who made the announcement at the commissioning of 30 units of Toyota Hiace Buses for Yankari Express Corporation, explained that having understood the implications of the fuel subsidy removal, government was committed to mitigating it to the best of its ability.

He said procurement of the buses at the cost of N480 million was initiated to alleviate the transport challenges faced by people of the state and expressed confidence that with the development, the transport corporation will make transport to be accessible to citizens regardless of their financial challenges.

He noted that in line with his vision, his administration was committed to expanding investment in the transportation sector as it will continue to procure more buses and other means of mass transport to cater to the increasing needs of the people.

According to him, the importance of mass inter and intra-state transportation cannot be over emphasized, as it serves as the backbone of any thriving society, facilitating the seamless movement of people, goods, and services in addition to linking towns with cities, rural with urban, and producers with consumers.

“The provision of these new buses is an embodiment of our commitment to stimulate economic growth, ease the movement of our people, and foster unity within our state and beyond. We are all aware of the increasing cost of travelling and movement due to the removal of the subsidy on Premium Motor Spirit (PMS), which has been a cause of difficulties across our economic landscape. As a government, we have responded to provide safe, reliable, and affordable means of transportation for our people.”

Emir of Bauchi, Alhaji Rilwanu Sulaimanu Adamu who supported the governor to commission the buses, applauded him for his foresight to procure the buses which is for the benefit and best interest of the citizens.

General Manager of the Yankari Express Corporation, Mohammed Danjuma Jibrin expressed gratitude to Governor Bala Mohammed for finding it important to assist them to secure the brand buses and promised to ensure optimal use of the buses.