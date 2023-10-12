From Priscilla Ediare, Ado-Ekiti

Legal icon and proprietor of Afe Babalola University, Ado-Ekiti (ABUAD), Aare Afe Babalola, has put smiles on the faces of workers of the institution as he has increased the salaries of the workers by 35 per cent.

Babalola noted that he took the step to reduce the effects of the fuel subsidy removal on his staff members.

Speaking with newsmen in Ado-Ekiti, Babalola noted that the gross salary increment covers all cadres of workers in the institution and implemented in line with the federal government’s newly approved consolidated University Salary Structure.

He posited that an average Nigerian is going through very hard and unpleasant time as a result of the sudden removal of subsidy and also lamented that the value of the naira has continued to fall and there is no genuine efforts being made to boost the value of the Nigerian currency.

“This is my little way of helping my staff to reduce the pain caused by the removal of subsidy. I have directed that all my workers must benefit from the 35 per cent irrespective of their levels.”

The proprietor hinted that those captured under the salary structure include: all workers in the Institution both academics and non-academics staff, Multisystem Hospital workers, Industrial Park workers, ABUAD Int’l School workers, among others.

Appreciating the gesture, the workers in their large numbers assembled at the ‘White Rock,’ which is the administrative building of the University and also the building housing the office of the proprietor and they showered encomiums on him expressing their readiness to work harder for the progress of the university.

Welcoming the crowd, Babalola who wore a joyful look, thanked the workers for acknowledging the gesture. He also remarked saying,’ I am proud of you all.”

In her remarks, the Vice Chancellor of the Institution, Prof. Smaranda Olarinde, who spoke on behalf of the management, expressed gratitude to the founder for the kind gesture, describing it as unprecedented.

She noted that the management and staff of the university would reciprocate the gesture by not letting Babalola down.

Earlier, traditional rulers in the state, led by the Ewi of Ado-Ekiti, Oba Rufus Adejugbe Aladesanmi, visited the institution and commended the founder for his giant strides in the socio-political and educational development of Ekiti State and Nigeria at large.

They also hailed his contributions towards the development of Agriculture, Health, Sports and Law, adding that the increment will enable workers to perform their duties with ease without getting distracted by the hardship in the country.