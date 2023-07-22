From Okwe Obi, Abuja

As a result of the removal of oil subsidy, Autolady Engineering Technology Limited, under its subsidiary firm, Autogas Nigeria, has said it would train

1000 Nigerian technicians and non-technicians on how to convert petrol vehicles to gas-powered engines.

The Chief Executive Officer of the firm, Joyce Daser-Adams, in a statement yesterday said the training would start from Lagos State for one week before spreading to other parts of the country.

Daser-Adams explained that side the training, there would be a workshop attachment for professional proficiency and professional certifications.

According to her, the training will empower technicians with the requisite technical know-how on safe auto-gas conversion with the use of compressed natural gas as a more affordable option in the face of rising fuel costs.

She added that the exercise would serve as a measure to accelerate the Federal Government’s auto-gas policy aimed at achieving the 2060 Net-zero carbon reduction agenda, as it is believed that by 2030, cars-on-gas adoption would have contributed to mitigate the impact of climate change as well as meet the targets of the national gas expansion programme.

She recalled how the company in 2021, collaborated with other technical partners to train over 150 technicians across the country on auto-gas conversion, and converted vehicles for several organizations like the Nigerian Police Force, Council for the Regulation of Engineering in Nigeria ( COREN), Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC), for free.

She said the firm has opened its portal for interested auto mechanics and automobile technicians across Nigeria to register for the training which commences in the month of September.

“Accordingly, due to the high cost of conversion of petrol/diesel vehicles to Autogas vehicles which has been an issue of concern since the launch of the National Gas Expansion Programme (NGEP), we call on the National Automotive Design and Development Council (NADDC) as an agency for automotive sector to collaborate and support our initiative to reduce the cost of training the technicians and as well as conversion kits for the average Nigerians,” she added.